Cramer Remix: If you want a long-term cannabis play, look no further

Investors looking for a way to capitalize on the rise of legal cannabis should look no further than Canadian cannabis giant Canopy Growth Corp., CNBC's Jim Cramer said as stocks recovered from a multi-day selling streak.

"That's the only one you can really own and you've got to sell the rest. Why? Because it's got that big position with Constellation [Brands]," the "Mad Money" host told a caller on Thursday.

Cramer was referring to Constellation Brands' $4 billion stake in Canopy Growth, a vote of confidence by the alcohol maker that the cannabis industry's growth is still in its early innings.

"If you believe, over the long term, that cannabis is going to be good, I think Constellation's good and I think Canopy's good. It's got the best balance sheet. That matters a great deal to me," Cramer said.