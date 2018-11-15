Hong Kong housing prices could fall 25 percent next year if trade war worsens

Hong Kong housing prices could fall 25 percent next year if the trade war between the United States and China worsens, real-estate and investment management company JLL has warned.

The forecast is the latest bearish call for what is traditionally one of the world's most expensive real-estate markets.

About 7.4 million people are packed onto mostly small, hilly islands and a jagged peninsula in southern China.

Real estate in the former British colony, a special administrative region of the People's Republic of China (PRC) since 1997, is closely watched as a key indicator of the health of the broader economy.