India's economy is booming. Now comes the hard part

A 2018 report from international nonprofit Oxfam looked at different assessments from before and after Modi's administration to conclude that more and more of the country's income is going "to the top 10% and top 1% of the population."

Overall inequality also appears to have grown, according to Credit Suisse's Global Wealth Report, which said the 2018 Gini coefficient for wealth in India rose to 0.854 from 0.83 in 2017 and 0.804 in 2011. The closer a country's Gini value gets to 1.0, the more unequally distributed is its economy.

"On most indicators, India is now among the countries with the highest level of inequality. But the analysis also shows that unlike most countries which started with high inequality, inequality in India has continued to rise," Oxfam said. "In the context of the acceleration of growth rate of Indian economy, the rise in inequality raises issues of the distribution of gains from the growth."

Oxfam separately reported that its online surveys showed 73 percent of respondents in India said "the gap between the rich and the poor needs to be addressed urgently or very urgently."

Jayati Ghosh, professor at the Centre for Economic Studies and Planning at Jawaharlal Nehru University, blamed longstanding inequality in the country on a lack of political will and inefficient domestic policies: "Inequality is a political choice. The hold of the elites and powerful lobbies over government policy is very strong," she said.

Modi, meanwhile, campaigned in 2014 on the slogan "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas," which translates in English to "together with all, development for all."

His party manifesto from that election year included some ambitious goals for improving the standard of living for all Indians by creating jobs, increasing profits for farmers, eradicating corruption, curbing inflation and more.

Since coming to power, Modi has taken public steps toward keeping some of those promises — and he's made some new ones along the way — while others have seen fewer headlines. Here's how experts think the Indian leader has fared so far.