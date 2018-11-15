Use caution when ditching your Advantage Plan for original Medicare

If you're thinking about dropping your Advantage Plan during open enrollment and instead relying on original Medicare, proceed with caution.

Some retirees assume they'll be able to pair it with a Medigap policy, which helps cover the cost of deductibles, copays and coinsurance. Unless you meet a special exception when you make the switch, however, there's no guarantee you'll be extended Medigap coverage immediately, if at all.

"We're encountering a lot of surprise that Medigap rules allow insurers to exclude coverage for pre-existing conditions," said Mary Johnson, Social Security and Medicare policy analyst for The Senior Citizens League. "There's a misconception that the 2010 [Affordable Care Act] made it so people would be guaranteed coverage no matter what.

"That's not true for Medigap, and it can trip people up."