10 states where Medicare Advantage will be the cheapest in 2019

Come to Nevada for the roulette tables. Stay for the affordable retiree health insurance.

That's because the Silver State is home to the lowest Medicare Advantage costs for the 2019 plan year, according to an analysis by HealthMarkets Insurance Agency. The firm studied cost data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

You might know "original Medicare." It consists of two parts: Part A covers care received in a hospital and Part B covers doctors' services and medical supplies.

Medicare Advantage or Part C, is a private plan that provides Part A and Part B benefits, and often prescription drug coverage as well.

See below for the top 10 states with the lowest Medicare Advantage annual costs, according to HealthMarkets.