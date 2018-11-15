No quick win for China on trade despite Kudlow-Navarro dispute, experts say

Peter Navarro, U.S. President Donald Trump's trade advisor and a hardliner on China, has been sidelined by the White House — but prospects of a trade deal between the world's two largest economies remain bleak, experts told CNBC.

The U.S. and China have engaged in a trade fight this year as Trump has repeatedly attacked China for intellectual property theft, barriers to U.S. companies operating in China, and a massive trade imbalance. The U.S. president is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G-20 summit in Argentina this month to discuss trade.

CNBC reported Wednesday that the White House has deliberately curtailed Navarro's public profile in the wake of an apparent dispute between him and top economic advisor Larry Kudlow.

Neither Kudlow nor Navarro is expected to depart from the White House.