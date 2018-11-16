Asia Markets

Stocks in Australia trade higher; UK sees Brexit turmoil as multiple ministers resign

  • Stocks in Australia saw gains in early trade.
  • The United Kingdom was thrust into political turmoil on Thursday following a spate of resignations from Prime Minister Theresa May's government, soon after her draft Brexit agreement was approved by Cabinet.
  • U.S. stocks appeared to be driven overnight by a report said that the U.S. and China have doubled down on efforts to reach an agreement in the growing trade war, at the Group of 20 meeting later this month.

Stocks in Australia were higher in the morning, despite political turmoil in the U.K. as multiple important ministers resigned from Prime Minister Theresa May's administration.

The ASX 200 advanced 0.25 percent in early trade, as the energy sector saw gains of more than 0.6 percent while the heavily-weighted financial subindex rose 0.3 percent.

Meanwhile, futures pointed to a slightly higher open for Japan's Nikkei 225. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 21,860 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 21,830. The index last closed at 21,803.62.

May defends draft Brexit plan

The U.K. was thrust into political turmoil on Thursday following a spate of resignations from Prime Minister Theresa May's government, including Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab, who said he couldn't accept the deal after the promises the ruling Conservative Party made to the country in an election manifesto last year.

Speaking from inside 10 Downing Street on Thursday evening, the prime minister said: "I want to honor the vote the of the referendum," she said.

At least 16 members of her own Conservative Party have openly called for a vote of no confidence in May, citing dissatisfaction with her proposals to leave the European Union.

The British pound plunged to $1.2833 from around $1.2994 at around 9:00 a.m. London time, following news of Raab's resignation.The pound is currently trading at about $1.2770.

US-China trade hopes

In overnight market action on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 208.77 points to close at 25,289.27 and the S&P 500 advanced more than 1 percent to close at 2,730.2. The Nasdaq Composite also rose 1.7 percent to close at 7,259.03.

The positive sentiment for stocks stateside appeared to be driven by a report that the U.S. and China have doubled down on efforts to reach an agreement on trade ahead of the Group of 20 meeting later this month.

One person familiar with the situation told the Financial Times that U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer has already informed some industry executives the next wave of tariffs was already on hold.

However, stocks fell from their highs after a spokesman for the U.S. Trade Representative told CNBC "the plan for the tariffs as covered in the Federal Register Notice dated Sept. 21, 2018 has not changed at all. Any reports to the contrary are incorrect."

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 97.103 after falling from highs above 97.29 yesterday.

The Japanese yen, widely viewed as a safe-haven currency, was at 113.53 against the dollar after seeing highs around the 113.1 handle in the previous session. The Australian dollar traded at $0.7274 after touching lows around $0.725 yesterday.

— CNBC's David Reid, Fred Imbert and Spriha Srivastava contributed to this report.

