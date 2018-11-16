Stocks in Australia trade higher; UK sees Brexit turmoil as multiple ministers resign

Stocks in Australia were higher in the morning, despite political turmoil in the U.K. as multiple important ministers resigned from Prime Minister Theresa May's administration.

The ASX 200 advanced 0.25 percent in early trade, as the energy sector saw gains of more than 0.6 percent while the heavily-weighted financial subindex rose 0.3 percent.

Meanwhile, futures pointed to a slightly higher open for Japan's Nikkei 225. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 21,860 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 21,830. The index last closed at 21,803.62.