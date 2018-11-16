Cramer's game plan: Focus on opportunity as market awaits Fed, China news   

CNBC's Jim Cramer will be seeking out "man-made" buying opportunities for investors in the short week before Thanksgiving Day.

Some of these opportunities reared their heads Friday, he said on "Mad Money." Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida told CNBC that the central bank should be more data-dependent and President Donald Trump said Chinese officials wanted to make a trade deal, both of which enabled stocks to pare their weekly losses.

"Immediately, there were questions about ... the validity or the sincerity of both of these statements," Cramer noted, referencing his own concern about the Fed's lack of rigor in its policymaking.

He called Trump's statement on China a "total wildcard," noting the White House's scramble to anonymously discredit the idea that they were close to making a new U.S.-China trade pact.

"Still, ... if the Fed declares victory in the war against inflation, ... and the president gets some substantive change from the Chinese, the market's going to come roaring back," Cramer said. "On the other hand, if the Fed keeps beating the economy over the head with a series of rate hikes and the president's simply shining us on, then the industrials and the tech stocks will continue to get mauled by the bear."

With that in mind, Cramer turned to his game plan for the week ahead: