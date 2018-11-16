European markets open higher as sterling stabilizes after Brexit drama

Market focus is largely attuned to Brexit developments, amid heightened fears the country could soon crash out of the European Union without a divorce deal.

The British pound suffered its biggest one-day loss against the euro since October 2016 on Thursday, as a flurry of resignations rocked the government of U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May.

On Friday morning, the U.K. currency stood at 1.2802 against the U.S. dollar, up 0.2 percent.

In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares, excluding Japan, rose 0.3 percent. The modest gains came despite disappointing results from U.S. chipmaker Nvidia Corp — which had dragged the U.S. tech sector lower overnight.

The chip designer forecast weaker-than-expected sales in the holiday quarter, citing unsold chips with distributors and retailers after the evaporation of the cryptocurrency mining boom.

Back in Europe, investors are likely to watch out for the euro area's final reading of core inflation rate data for October at around 10 a.m. London time.