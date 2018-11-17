Beyond Stan Lee: Big decisions for Marvel superhero stories and films in the future

Marvel's most-profitable superhero blockbuster franchise is still Avengers, and it will reach its conclusion this summer and after that is expected to be shelved, at least for some time, by Disney and Marvel Studios, leaving some big decisions to be made about the next stage in Marvel's brand identity. The Avenger films have grossed a combined total of over $4.9 billion worldwide for Disney and Marvel, according to Box Office Mojo, representing about 28 percent of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's global box office success. Overall, the Marvel Cinematic Universe of characters is still majority white, but Marvel Studios has been expanding its representation.

"If you're in a position of power and you're the one doing the hiring, we have learned — on our last number of movies and a number of movies that haven't come out or haven't been announced — that the more diverse the group of people around the table, the better the movie," Feige recently said.

Actor Frank Grillo, who has appeared in Captain America and Avengers films, suggested that the next Captain America can be a different race or gender.

"I don't know, but there have been rumors that Captain America could be African American. It could be a woman. You know? So they're looking," said Grillo, who played the Captain America villain Crossbones in 2016's "Captain America: Civil War" on Larry King Live.

There has been some speculation that Anthony Mackie, who plays Falcon, could eventually become the new Captain America after "Avengers 4", which would pick up a story line that was tried out in the comic book form, according to Screen Rant.