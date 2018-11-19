The sell-off can't end until these 10 problems are fixed, Jim Cramer argues   

10 problems that must be fixed before the sell-off can end: Cramer 54 Mins Ago | 01:29

Ten things need to change for the stock market to come back from its Monday declines, CNBC's Jim Cramer said as high-profile technology stocks Facebook and Apple led the major averages lower.

"When does this rout end? When do the buyers come in? When do the sellers finish?" he wondered aloud on "Mad Money." "Frankly, we don't know, and that uncertainty is what allows this roving bear market to keep tearing us to pieces."

Here are the various reasons that stocks are falling and what it would take for them to turn, according to Cramer: