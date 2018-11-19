GE names retired executive John Rice as chairman of troubled power business

General Electric named retired executive John Rice on Monday as chairman of the conglomerate's struggling gas power business.

GE said during its third quarter earnings that it would divide the power division into two units: GE Gas Power and GE Power Portfolio. Rice will serve as chairman of the former.

The company on Monday also announced Scott Strazik, president of GE's power services business, will serve as CEO of GE Gas Power while GE Power CEO Russell Stokes will shift to become CEO of the reorganized GE Power Portfolio.

"One of my top priorities is positioning our businesses to win, starting with GE Power," GE Chairman and CEO Larry Culp said in a statement.

Rice retired at the end of 2017 after 39 years at GE. He faces a steep challenge in his return to GE, as the company's business of selling turbines to gas and coal-fired power plants has been suffering in recent years.

"I look forward to working with John as he returns to GE and Scott and Russell in their new roles," Culp said.

Shares of GE dropped 0.8 percent in premarket trading.