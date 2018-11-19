For some people, opening up a credit card statement is like a visit from the Ghost of Christmas Past.
Holiday shoppers are expected to spend generously this year, with the National Retail Federation estimating the average consumer's outlay at $1,007 for everything from gifts to food to holiday attire — a 4.1 percent increase from last year. Another analysis, from NerdWallet, anticipates an 18 percent jump on gift spending alone, to an average total $776.
But that doesn't give the true picture of the cost: 28 percent of shoppers are entering this holiday season still paying off debt from last year's festivities, according to NerdWallet.