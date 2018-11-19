Retirees can buy Warby Parker designer glasses for under $50 with UnitedHealth's Medicare plan

Some retirees won't have to sacrifice fashion for affordability when buying their next pair of prescription glasses.

UnitedHealth, the largest U.S. health insurer, announced on Monday it will offer about 2 million people enrolled in its Medicare Advantage plans access to Warby Parker's prescription eyewear online and at more than 80 stores stores for little- to no out-of-pocket cost.

A $375 pair of designer prescription sunglasses from Warby Parker could cost a person less than $50 under a Medicare Advantage plan, according to UnitedHealth.

"We know baby boomers are looking for a more convenient and personalized health care experience, and we believe they will find Warby Parker's innovative model both appealing and affordable as they shop for eyewear," John Ryan, general manager of UnitedHealthcare Vision, said in a statement.