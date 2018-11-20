Asia Markets

Australia stocks lower following Wall Street selloff

  • Stocks in Australia slipped in early trade.
  • Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged almost 400 percent amid a wider market sell-off stateside.
  • Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn was arrested on Monday over allegations of financial misconduct.

Stocks in Australia were lower Tuesday morning on the back of an overnight market sell-off on Wall Street.

The ASX 200 was down 0.57 percent in early trade, with almost all sectors in negative territory. The energy sector slipped by 0.79 percent while industrials declined 0.86 percent.

The Reserve Bank of Australia will release the minutes of its November monetary policy meeting at 8:30 a.m. HK/SIN.

Meanwhile, futures pointed to a lower open for the Nikkei 225 in Japan. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 21,590 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 21,600. The benchmark index last closed at 21,821.16.

Symbol
Name
Price
  
Change
%Change
NIKKEI
---
HSI
---
ASX 200
---
SHANGHAI
---
KOSPI
---
CNBC 100
---

Dow falls almost 400 points overnight

In overnight market action on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 395.78 points to close at 25,017.44 while the S&P 500 dropped 1.7 percent to 2,690.73. The Nasdaq Composite saw the largest percentage loss among the three major indexes, falling 3 percent to close at 7,028.48

The popular "FAANG" trade made up of Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Alphabet is now in a bear market with each member down more than 20 percent from their one-year highs.

Tech shares also fell after The Financial Times reported Chinese authorities have alleged "massive evidence" of antitrust violations by Samsung, SK Hynix and Micron Technology. The report also said China would deepen its investigation into the three companies, which are the largest memory-chip manufacturers in the world.

Nissan's Ghosn arrested

Shares of Japanese automaker Nissan will be in focus after the company's chairman, Carlos Ghosn, wasarrested on Monday over allegations of financial misconduct.

The auto giant said in a statement on Monday that "over many years" Ghosn and board director Greg Kelly had been under-reporting compensation amounts to the Tokyo Stock Exchange securities report.

Nissan added that, in regards to Ghosn, "numerous other significant acts of misconduct have been uncovered, such as personal use of company assets." The company said Ghosn had also made inappropriate investments.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 96.193 after seeing highs above 96.5 earlier.

The Japanese yen, widely viewed as a safe haven currency, was at 112.44 against the dollar after seeing lows around the 112.8 handle yesterday. The Australian dollar traded at $0.7293 after seeing lows around $0.728 in the previous session.

— CNBC's Fred Imbert and David Reid contributed to this report.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
AUD/USD
---
USD/JPY
---
USD INDEX
---
NASDAQ
---
S&P 500
---
DJIA
---
7201.T
---
NIKKEI
---
ASX 200
---
HSI
---
KOSPI
---
ASX 200
---
.NKXQ
---
NIKKEI
---
SHANGHAI
---