Australia stocks lower following Wall Street selloff

Stocks in Australia were lower Tuesday morning on the back of an overnight market sell-off on Wall Street.

The ASX 200 was down 0.57 percent in early trade, with almost all sectors in negative territory. The energy sector slipped by 0.79 percent while industrials declined 0.86 percent.

The Reserve Bank of Australia will release the minutes of its November monetary policy meeting at 8:30 a.m. HK/SIN.

Meanwhile, futures pointed to a lower open for the Nikkei 225 in Japan. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 21,590 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 21,600. The benchmark index last closed at 21,821.16.