Italy stands firm on its budget targets despite EU opposition

Italy's populist government appears to be standing firm on its new budget proposals, despite fierce opposition from the EU.

Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said Wednesday he's not willing to discuss the country's budget deficit target envisaged in the government's controversial draft spending plans for 2019. Salvini said a 2.4 budget deficit target, which has caused consternation in Brussels for being a higher deficit level than previously agreed, can't be discussed, Reuters reported Wednesday.

He added that he's open to dialogue on investments "but not on the budget deficit or pension reform," the news agency added.

Earlier in the morning, Italian newspaper La Stampa reported that Salvini could be open to reviewing the government's controversial 2019 budget, which has gone against previously agreed lower budget deficit targets with the European Commission — the legislative arm of the EU.

The draft budget, which envisages a basic income for the poor, tax cuts and changes to pension reform, was rejected by Brussels which could decide to punish Italy if it doesn't change course.

La Stampa said Salvini was ready to reduce the planned spending on citizens' incomes and the unwinding of a previous pension reform, Reuters reported. However, Italy's Lega party, which makes up part of the coalition government in Italy and which Salvini leads, denied that he's seeking budget changes, according to an earlier report by Reuters.

Italy's FTSE MIB rallied on La Stampa's initial report and was trading 1.25 percent higher. Markers more broadly were recovering form heavy losses seen in the previous session. After the denial, Italian stocks quickly pared gains. After Salvini's latest comments, Italy's index was still up around 1 percent.

A spokesperson for the Lega party was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC.