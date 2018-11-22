Asia stocks mostly gain despite 'fragile' market sentiment

Stocks in Asia traded up on Thursday morning following a mostly higher finish on Wall Street as the U.S. nears the Thanksgiving holiday.

Japan's Nikkei 225 advanced 0.27 percent in early trade while the Topix saw gains of 0.17 percent. South Korea's Kospi traded fractionally higher.

in Australia, the benchmark ASX 200 rose 0.51 percent, with most sectors in positive territory.

The heavily weighted financial subindex advanced 0.32 percent, with shares of Australia's so-called Big Four banks mostly seeing gains. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group rose 1.02 percent, Commonwealth Bank of Australia gained 0.54 percent and National Australia Bank advanced 0.62 percent. Westpac, however, slipped 0.23 percent.

The mainland Chinese markets, which have been closely watched by investors as a result of the ongoing trade war between Washington and Beijing, are set to open at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN.