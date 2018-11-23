Politics

Financial disclosure form for top Trump communications advisor Bill Shine shows $15.4 million in severance and bonuses from Fox News

Bill Shine, White House communications director, arrives in the Rose Garden on the South Lawn of the White House, Sept. 20, 2018. 
Bill Shine, the former Fox News executive and current top communications official under President Donald Trump, received $8.4 million in severance pay from the network's parent company 21st Century Fox after he resigned in May 2017, according to a White House financial disclosure report first reviewed by CNBC.

The form also shows that Shine is due bonuses and options for the years 2018 and 2019, each of which are valued at approximately $3.5 million.

The report was given to CNBC after dozens of requests to the Office of Government Ethics.

Above, page from a financial disclosure report showing Bill Shine's severance, salary and bonuses from Fox News.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Shine and a spokesman for 21st Century Fox did not return requests for comment.

Shine left Fox after being embroiled in a sexual harassment scandal involving late Fox News Chairman Roger Ailes. While Shine was never accused of harassing women at the network, he was named in numerous lawsuits claiming he covered up Ailes' misconduct. Shine has denied wrongdoing.

He was hired to be Trump's deputy chief of staff for communications in July. According to a 2017 White House filing, people who have worked under the same title in the Trump administration make up to $179,700 each year.

Shine's Fox payout was relatively small compared with others who departed the company under the cloud of controversy.

NBC News reported in 2017 that Bill O'Reilly, the star Fox News prime-time host for over a decade, was paid $25 million as he left the company while facing misconduct allegations.

Ailes reportedly had an exit package worth up to $40 million. He stepped down as Fox News chairman and CEO in July 2016 and died the following May.

Much of 21st Century Fox will become part of the Walt Disney Co. early next year following the companies' recent $71 billion merger. Fox News, however, was not part of the deal and will be spun off as part of a new company.

Former White House communications director Hope Hicks is slated to become the new Fox News parent company's chief communications officer.

