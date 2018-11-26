Bitcoin is down more than 80% from last year's high, nearing its worst-ever bear market

Bitcoin is only 10 years old, but the cryptocurrency has already seen its fair share of bear markets.

The most recent one, which some are dubbing "crypto winter," worsened over the weekend. The cryptocurrency slid below $3,500 for the first time in 14 months, then later recovered toward the $4,000 level by Monday, according to data from CoinDesk. That brings its decline from last year's peak to more than 81 percent.

That loss isn't the worst bitcoin has suffered, but the world's largest digital currency is getting close.