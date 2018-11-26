It's not 'remotely possible' for Theresa May's Brexit deal to pass Parliament, UK lawmaker says

It is not "remotely possible" that U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit withdrawal agreement would pass the House of Commons, which is the lower house of Parliament, in a crucial vote that will likely take place in December, a member of Parliament said on Monday.
Lawmakers on both sides of the debate over the United Kingdom's future as part of the European Union are unhappy with the proposals set by May in a 585-page, legally-binding document that lays out the terms of the former's exit, Sarah Wollaston, who is also a member of the prime minister's Conservative party, told CNBC's "Squawk Box."
"I just don't think it's remotely possible that this deal would pass the Commons," she said, adding that it will likely fall short on the numbers needed to move the agreement forward. "That doesn't necessarily mean that we would crash out with no deal because, certainly, Parliament, British parliamentarians are very opposed to leaving with no deal at all."