It's not 'remotely possible' for Theresa May's Brexit deal to pass Parliament, UK lawmaker says

For her part, the prime minister appealed to the British public in a letter calling for support of her plan, promising a "brighter future" for the U.K.

"It will be a deal that is in our national interest — one that works for our whole country and all of our people, whether you voted 'Leave' or 'Remain'," she said in the letter. "It will honor the result of the referendum."

The European Union has also encouraged Parliament to back May.

Apart from the sparsity of detail about the future, Wollaston explained that Brexit would break up decades of close ties with the EU that would affect the U.K.'s health service, science and research, and social care.

She added that several lawmakers, including herself, are now telling May that she must put the Brexit agreement up for a second referendum vote so that the public can decide between accepting the deal as it stands, or opt to remain as part of the EU.

"We're saying to Mrs. May, 'You must take this back in a second vote and we won't support it unless you have got valid consent from the public.' I certainly won't support it unless Mrs. May agrees to a second referendum, and I think that there are many colleagues who feel the same," Wollaston said.