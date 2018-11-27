Amazon says it had its biggest shopping day ever on Cyber Monday

Amazon said Tuesday it had its biggest shopping day ever on Cyber Monday. Customers ordered over 180 million items over the five days starting with Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday, Amazon said, basing the record on the number of items sold.

But Amazon did not release revenue generated over the holiday weekend, or any other data that could provide insight into how well its fourth quarter is going. We won't have a full sense of how Amazon performed this quarter until it reports earnings after the new year.

Investors are expected to closely watch the results of Amazon's holiday sales after the company delivered fourth quarter guidance that missed Wall Street expectations. In its third quarter earnings report, Amazon guided revenue for the holiday season between $66.5 billion and $72.5 billion, below the consensus estimate of $73.79 billion.

The company also said Tuesday that small and medium-sized businesses worldwide grew sales over 20 percent on Black Friday year-over-year, but did not provide specific figures.

