Whether it's a hollow truce or a handshake agreement, the G-20 will likely hurt the yuan 

"This is about much, much more than just a trade surplus," said Jonathan Pain, author and publisher of the weekly Pain Report. "We are at the early stages of a long drawn out economic war between America and China."

Michael Every, head of financial markets research Asia-Pacific at Rabobank, characterized the likely upshot of G-20 as "can-kicking at best." The Chinese president "can't deliver on anything the U.S. wants and needs. Hence no deal," he said.

Every said long positions, or bullish bets, on the U.S. dollar and short yuan, or bets the Chinese currency would fall, made sense under such a scenario. He also said the Japanese yen will likely rise "if risk really accelerates too rapidly."

National Australia Bank's currency strategist Rodrigo Catril is expecting a "hollow truce" — where the U.S. agrees to temporarily hold off on further tariff action and both sides agree to talks at a future date to diffuse tensions on a more permanent basis.