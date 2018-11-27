President Donald Trump will consider cutting all subsidies to General Motors after the company announced plans to slash productions at several American plants, he said Tuesday.

"We are now looking at cutting all @GM subsidies, including.... for electric cars," the president wrote in a pair of tweets.

The automaker's shares fell following the tweet and were down more than 2 percent on Tuesday afternoon.

The tweet escalates the president's public threats against GM as he pushes the company to keep the facilities in Ohio, Michigan and Maryland open. Trump has repeatedly pressured American companies who consider moving operations overseas after he pledged to revive U.S. manufacturing.

"They better damn well open a new plant [in Ohio] very quickly," Trump told The Wall Street Journal about GM's decision on Monday. He said he told the company that "you're playing around with the wrong person."

It was not immediately clear how much subsidies help GM's business.

