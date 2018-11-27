Papa John's shares plunge on WSJ report that Trian is no longer looking at company

Trian Fund Management has decided not to pursue an acquisition of Papa John's, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, sending shares of the pizza chain down 10 percent.

Other potential buyers of the pizza chain are only interested in buying a stake of the company, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Papa John's ousted founder John Schnatter as its chairman in July after a conference call leaked in which he used a racially charged slur. Since then, the company has been embroiled in a public relations nightmare that's included a war of words and two lawsuits. That drama came as the company was already struggling to compete against more innovative competitors like Domino's.

Amid the turmoil, the restaurant has enlisted the help of Bank of America and Lazard to explore a sale that has attracted initial bids from both corporate and private equity buyers, people familiar with the process have told CNBC. Challenging earnings results, however, have made those efforts more complicated.

Papa John's last month missed Wall Street earnings forecasts after spending millions of dollars during the third quarter to repair its tarnished image following a nasty public feud with its founder. The company lost $13 million during the third quarter, compared with a profit of $21.8 million during the same period last year.

Trian declined to comment. Papa John's and Schnatter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

