Trump attacks Fed Chairman Powell: 'I'm not even a little bit happy with my selection of Jay'

President Donald Trump told The Washington Post on Tuesday that he's "not even a little bit happy" with his appointment Jerome Powell as chair of the Federal Reserve.

Trump told the Post, "So far, I'm not even a little bit happy with my selection of Jay," who he appointed earlier this year. The president told the newspaper that he thinks the U.S. central bank is "way off-base with what they're doing."

The Post said he blamed the Fed for the recent stock market sell-off and General Motors' plans to close plants and cut more than 14,000 jobs. The president argued that the Fed is hurting the U.S. economy by raising interest rates.

"I'm doing deals and I'm not being accommodated by the Fed," Trump told the Post. "They're making a mistake because I have a gut and my gut tells me more sometimes than anybody else's brain can ever tell me."

