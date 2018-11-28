Huawei is optimistic about the impact of A.I. on society

While there may be disruptions and a potential fallout from the widespread use of artificial intelligence — such as job losses — AI can be hugely positive, a Huawei executive said on Wednesday.
"We are optimistic about the impact of AI on society," said Qiu Heng, Huawei's president of global marketing and Chief Marketing Officer for the Enterprise Business Group.
"We think AI will help to improve production value, improve the internal management efficiency and also, it may help society become even more equal," Qiu said at CNBC's East Tech West conference in the Nansha district of Guangzhou, China.