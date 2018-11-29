Beijing-based VC firm says it's adjusting strategy amid trade friction

A Beijing-based venture capital firm said it is adjusting its investment strategy amid a "hard reset" in the relationship between the U.S. and China.

"Certainly, events like the banning of selling components to ZTE and some of the discussions around displacing a lot of higher-end manufacturing supply chain out of China will certainly cause us to continue to work to develop native industries," said Ben Harburg, managing partner of MSA Capital, a Beijing-based venture capital firm with over $1.5 billion under management.

MSA Capital focuses on investments in the consumer internet, mobility, and life sciences sectors. It is invested in bike-sharing company Mobike and online food delivery-to-ticketing services platform Meituan Dianping.

Harburg said the firm is now focusing on "things that would be developed organically, domestically and will have a lot less dependence on U.S. inputs." He was peaking at CNBC's East Tech West conference in the Nansha district of Guangzhou, China.