Huawei boss: The US may not win the 5G race if it doesn't let us back in

Chinese technology giant Huawei warned on Thursday that American ambitions to lead the world in the next generation of mobile internet may not be realized if Washington continues to block the company from participating in the U.S. market.

That widely heralded new technology, known as 5G, could allow consumers to download movies in seconds and it could support infrastructure such as smart cities that will require lots of data. The U.S. and China are both in a race to become leaders in the space.

But Huawei, the world's largest maker of networking equipment, has been barred from the U.S. since 2012. Speaking in Mandarin, Eric Xu, one of the rotating chairmen at Huawei, told CNBC on Thursday that the United States' move could hurt the country's ambitions in the next tech frontier.

"For Huawei, as leader in 5G technology, we don't have the opportunity to serve the U.S. consumer with 5G solutions and services, then the U.S. market is a market without full competition while still blocking leading players from participation. Now, I'm not sure whether they can really deliver their objective of becoming the world's No. 1 in 5G," he said, according to a translation that was verified by CNBC.

Xu emphasized that blocking Huawei from the anticipated 5G market will mean less competition — which could result in consumers paying higher phone bills and telecom companies having to spend more.

"Without the participation for 5G technology leaders, without full competition, telcos would have to spend more to buy 5G equipment for network rollout. Consumers will have to spend more to get 5G services that are not as good from a quality point of view as other markets with leading players," Xu said.