Traces of feces found on McDonald's touchscreen kiosks in UK

When it comes to ordering at a McDonald's, using a traditional counter over a touchscreen kiosk may be better for your health.

A study by U.K. newspaper Metro found gut and fecal bacteria on touchscreens in all of the chain's restaurants it surveyed. It took samples from the screens in eight branches and found that they contained coliform bacteria, a group of microorganisms found in people's intestines as well as in soil and on plants.

Senior lecturer in microbiology at London Metropolitan University Dr Paul Matewele told the newspaper: "We were all surprised how much gut and fecal bacteria there was on the touchscreen machines. These cause the kind of infections that people pick up in hospitals."

Metro's research with the university took swabs from six London McDonald's outlets and two in Birmingham. Listeria, a bacteria that can cause listeriosis and is a concern especially for those over 65 and pregnant women, was found on screens in two branches.