President Donald Trump on Thursday accused his former personal lawyer Michael Cohen of "lying" to federal prosecutors about a proposed real estate project in Russia in order to get a reduced sentence for a new guilty plea and a prior one.

Trump spoke to reporters on the south lawn of the White House about an hour Cohen entered a new guilty plea in federal court in Manhattan to lying to Congress about details of that Trump Tower project in Moscow.

Cohen admitted in that plea to misleading a committee about the extent of Trump's involving in and knowledge of that project, which never came to fruition.

"He's a weak person and not a very smart person," Trump said of Cohen, who had served as his lawyer and fixer for years.

"Michael Cohen is lying," Trump said. "He's lying, very simply to get a reduced sentence."

Cohen as part of his plea signed a cooperation agreement with special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, possible collusion by the Trump campaign, and possible obstruction of justice by the president.

The new plea is connected to Cohen's extensive statements to Congress in August 2017 about the Trump Tower deal.

Trump on Thursday suggested there was nothing wrong with his company exploring that deal, and noted that the project never moved into development. But even if it had been built, he said, "I'm allowed to do whatever I want during the campaign."

However, the charging document filed against Cohen is focused on what the lawyer told Congress about Trump's involvement in the deal, not on whether the deal got off the ground.

And in July 2016, Trump, while then still a candidate for president, said, "I will tell you right now, zero, I have nothing to do with Russia, yes?" when asked specifically about his financial interest in Russia.

That statement came about a month after Cohen was still taking steps to work on the Trump Tower project in Moscow.

