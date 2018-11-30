Cramer's lightning round: I'm not a fan of Netflix's stock as an end-of-year buy   

Netflix Inc.: "Candidly, I'm not a fan of Netflix. I'm not a fan of Netflix because I think that a lot of it depends on the content and I just don't find the content as compelling as it once was. I think it's a good story, but not a great story, because it's up so much for the year and that's been a real big determinant about how stocks are doing right now."

Cytokinetics Inc.: "Very speculative, but I'll endorse it as long as you understand that that thing is literally one of the most speculative stocks out there."

Yeti Holdings Inc.: "Yeah, I think [its post-earnings dip is a buying opportunity]. I actually liked the quarter. I mean, far be it from me to disagree with the market's view, but I liked the quarter. I think it's OK. The market liked the PepsiCos and the Gileads this week, and the Celgenes."

The Kraft Heinz Co.: "[What's not to love?] Well, the fact that it has no growth whatsoever. But I'll do this for you: I'll say that if you want to hope that they somehow manage to get some growth, then you can buy it. But if I want no growth, I want safety and I want a bond."

Chico's FAS Inc.: "No. Don't ask me about Chico's. That was a horrible quarter, frankly. I mean, that may have been the worst of the mall-based stores. No, well, obviously there's Sears and J.C. Penney, but it was a bad call. I don't want you in that, OK?"

LyondellBasell Industries NV: "People feel that we're going into a big slowdown and you don't want to own a chemical company into a slowdown, but I agree with you. I think it represents good value with a 4 percent yield, but I do prefer DowDuPont."