Take this key step to protect your heirs and retirement accounts

All the work you've done to shore up your 401(k), IRA and life insurance is meaningless if your hard-earned cash goes to your ex.

This is exactly the risk that savers take when they fail to review and update their beneficiary designations — the heirs you've selected to receive the proceeds of your life insurance and retirement accounts.

"For many individuals, their greatest assets are their retirement plan and their life insurance when it comes to transferring wealth," said Lazetta Rainey Braxton, a certified financial planner and founder of Financial Fountains.

"You must designate to whom you want those assets to be transferred upon your death," she said.

Here's how to make sure your retirement nest egg and insurance benefits are safely transferred to the right hands.