Stocks in Asia trade higher after US and China postpone tariff escalation

Stocks in Asia traded higher Monday morning after Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping agreed to a temporary trade truce between the United States and China.

Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 1.18 percent in early trade while the Topix index advanced 1.27 percent. In South Korea, the Kospi gained 1.34 percent.

Over in Australia, the ASX 200 jumped 1.37 percent in morning trade with almost all sectors in positive territory. Shares of major miners saw strong gains: Rio Tinto advanced 2.13 percent, Fortescue Metals Group surged 4.38 percent while BHP Billiton gained 2.48 percent.

The mainland Chinese markets, closely watched as a result of Beijing's ongoing trade spat with Washington, are set to open at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN.

China-watchers will look to a new reading on economic activity in China, the Caixin Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for November, which is set to be released at 9:45 a.m. HK/SIN.