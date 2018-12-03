Clothing is back in fashion for the holidays. But not all retailers will benefit from the trend

Spending on apparel was up 5.4 percent over Black Friday weekend, the best growth since 2011, according to consulting firm Customer Growth Partners. Typically, the category only pulls in growth of 1 to 2 percent, CGP President Craig Johnson said.

Overall holiday sales, meanwhile, are forecast by the National Retail Federation to climb between 4.3 and 4.8 percent this year, with apparel retailers making nearly a quarter of their annual sales during the holidays. In 2017, clothing stores made 22.1 percent of their annual sales during this period, up from 21.9 percent a year earlier.

"There have been a couple of drivers," Johnson said to explain the growth over the Thanksgiving weekend. "One is — there have been some retailers that continuously outperform, and the biggest outperformers in apparel by far are the off-pricers. They are still growing very rapidly."

TJ Maxx owner TJX, for example, reported sales at its stores open for at least 12 months were up 7 percent in the latest quarter, with net sales up 12 percent from a year ago to reach $9.8 billion. Shares of TJX have rallied more than 25 percent this year, compared with the S&P 500 Retail ETF, which is up just 3.5 percent.

The second trend fueling apparel sales gains, according to Johnson, is strength in activewear, with names like Nike, Adidas and Under Armour making a bigger push into clothing of late. They're hoping to find growth beyond their sneaker sales. These companies are making efforts to go after women in particular, rivaling Lululemon and Gap's Athleta brand, which are now trying to target men. Nike, for example, has said it will open up "studios" that sell yoga pants in some of its stores.

Johnson said performance wear is the fastest-growing category within apparel right now, as women are getting more comfortable with wearing items like leggings, graphic tees and jogger pants outside of the house more often. Brands like Bandier, Outdoor Voices and Fila are taking over Instagram feeds, and their puffer jackets and sports bras are on many women's holiday wish lists, if they aren't already in their closets.

"For a long time in women's fashion, in general, there has been no single dominant trend that all sorts of women are adopting," Johnson explained. "Now we have a theme," which is a more relaxed look.