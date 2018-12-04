Apple buys a new TV show from NBA superstar Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant's "Swagger" is headed to Apple.

Apple has greenlit a new television drama from the NBA superstar, a person familiar with the matter told CNBC. The deal marks another marquee project for the company, which is slowly building up its media library for an upcoming service.

Apple plans to spend at least $1 billion this year on content, which will come for free on its future devices, according to sources.

"Swagger," which is co-produced by Imagine Television, CBS Television Studios and Durant's Thirty Five Ventures, is based on Durant's experiences playing youth basketball. It will be set in Washington D.C.'s AAU basketball league. Reggie Rock Bythewood ("Shots Fired," "Notorious") will act as showrunner. Brian Grazer, Francie Calfo ("Empire"), Kevin Durant, Rich Kleiman and Reggie Rock Bythewood will serve as executive producers.

Apple has also signed previously announced deals with Oprah, Sesame Workshop and award-winning entertainment company A24.