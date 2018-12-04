EU's latest probe into Google won't conclude this year, antitrust chief says

The European Commission's latest investigation into Google won't conclude before the end of the year, the EU's antitrust chief said Tuesday.

Speaking at a press conference at the Slush tech conference in Helsinki, Finland, European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said the EU's probe involving Google's AdSense service would "not be done before New Year's." Vestager said last month the investigation was nearing an end which could potentially mean a fine for the search giant.

The EU started investigating Google over its Adsense ad service in 2016, accusing the tech giant of hiding advertisements from competitors in its search function. It has denied the charges. It is the third antitrust case the European Commission has brought forward against Google.