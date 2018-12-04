Whether it's loading up on retirement savings or taking a 20 percent deduction, small-business owners are running out of time to save on their 2018 taxes.

This has been a busy year for all taxpayers, as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act went into effect in January 2018.

The largest changes as a result of the tax overhaul include a higher standard deduction ($12,000 for single filers and $24,000 for married-filing-jointly in 2018), the loss of personal exemptions and new limitations on certain itemized deductions.

See below for the 2019 income tax brackets.