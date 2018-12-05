The battery industry is blowing up and it's changing everything, from cars to phones

Share

Tech

The battery industry is blowing up and it's changing everything, from cars to phones

Take a minute and think about how many things you've used today that need a battery. We're surrounded by them. The lithium-ion battery industry alone is worth $23 billion and is expected to grow to $93 billion by 2025, according to Grand View Research.

Battery technology has been ever-evolving since the late 18th century as our energy-storage needs have continued to grow. But to propel us into a fully electric future, we may need new battery technology on a scale never before seen.

Watch to learn about how battery innovation is changing our world.

more from Tech