The battery industry is blowing up and it's changing everything, from cars to phones

Take a minute and think about how many things you've used today that need a battery. We're surrounded by them. The lithium-ion battery industry alone is worth $23 billion and is expected to grow to $93 billion by 2025, according to Grand View Research.

Battery technology has been ever-evolving since the late 18th century as our energy-storage needs have continued to grow. But to propel us into a fully electric future, we may need new battery technology on a scale never before seen.

Watch to learn about how battery innovation is changing our world.