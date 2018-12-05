This dealmaker created billions of dollars in market value but quit to find a 'greater purpose'

During the 1980s, Chandrika Tandon was a highly successful McKinsey consultant and became the first Indian-American woman to be elected partner at the firm.

Then she set up her own business, Tandon Capital Associates, in 1992. "I was on this absolute breakneck pace with Tandon Capital … I was doing deal after deal and creating I think billions of dollars in market value," Tandon told CNBC's "The Brave Ones."

But one day the business was about to sign a "very, very signature deal," she said. But she couldn't do it. "I hadn't signed on the dotted line … something happened to me; I couldn't sign the contracts. I just was paralyzed," she said.

Tandon came to a crossroads in her life. "I started to think … 'Is this what my life's going to be, I'm going to do one deal after another, after another?' … I locked my door and I just wanted to understand, I wanted to think. I cried. I just was trying to figure out who I was, what was success, why was I put on the planet? What was my greater purpose?" she told "The Brave Ones."