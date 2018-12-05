President Donald Trump and former Presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter all came together on Wednesday to say farewell George Herbert Walker Bush.
It was an extraordinary moment because of the turmoil that has engulfed politics, Republican strategist Sara Fagen told CNBC.
"It has been a very tumultuous political time over the last several years so I think a moment like this is even greater and more poignant because of the times that we live in," said Fagen, former senior aide and White House political director to George W. Bush, the 43rd president who eulogized his father.