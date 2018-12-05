President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he trusts Chinese President Xi Jinping's word on commitments to trade reforms, amid confusion about what the two leaders actually agreed to as part of their weekend trade truce.

The world's two largest economies agreed to halt an escalating series of tariffs following a face to face meeting between Trump and Xi at the G-20 summit in Argentina on Saturday. But Trump's claims about what China conceded have muddled the start of a 90-day window for talks to reach an agreement. The leaders are trying to come to terms over what the Trump administration calls unfair trade practices. The mixed messages coming from the White House helped to sink U.S. stock markets on Tuesday.

In tweets Wednesday morning, Trump pushed back on reports that China may not swiftly address the White House's concerns. He said Beijing sent "very strong signals" about taking action on trade after a "long trip, including stops," home from Argentina.

"Not to sound naive or anything, but I believe President Xi meant every word of what he said at our long and hopefully historic meeting. ALL subjects discussed!" the president tweeted.

Trump, a president who often declares victory even in the absence of concrete progress, quickly touted major Chinese concessions following the meeting Saturday. He said Monday that China would "immediately" start purchasing more agricultural products and "reduce and remove tariffs" on auto imports — statements that White House officials and the Chinese government struggled to clarify in the ensuing days.