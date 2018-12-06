Australian markets slip ahead of closely watched OPEC meeting

Stocks in Australia slipped during Thursday morning trade ahead of a closely watched meeting by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

The ASX 200 slipped 0.2 percent in early trade, with the sectors in mixed territory. The energy subindex was largely flat ahead of Thursday's OPEC meeting

Meanwhile, futures pointed to a lower open for Japan's Nikkei 225. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 21,795 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 21,900. The benchmark Japanese index last closed at 21,900.

The mainland Chinese markets, in focus due to Beijing's trade dispute with Washington, are set to open at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN.