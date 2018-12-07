Cramer's game plan: Between the Fed, China and Apple, get ready for more volatility   

Investors should prepare themselves for more stock market swings as a host of "difficult crosscurrents" weigh on equities, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Friday as stocks traded lower.

"Now that the S&P 500 has gone negative for the year, let me give you one warning: I think we're going to have to slog through these volatility sessions for a bit," Cramer, host of "Mad Money," told investors.

"There are all sorts of difficult crosscurrents here: the trade war with China, the stunning weakness in stocks like bellwether Apple, which got a price target cut from the most influential analyst in the stock, Katy Huberty — it is now down for the year — and, of course, an errant Federal Reserve that's backed itself into a corner when it comes to the next rate hike," he said.

Any developments on these complicated issues have the power to sway entire market groups, so Cramer recommended that investors stay vigilant in this challenging layout.

"Get used to these crosscurrents, because this is the new normal, at least for now," he said.

With that in mind, here's Cramer's game plan for the week ahead: