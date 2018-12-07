Two of Alphabet's venture arms, CapitalG and GV, are among the backers of a $90 million Series D fund raise for Atlanta-based Pindrop. The company develops voice security and authentication technology for advanced biometric protection. The round was led by Vitruvian Partners and also included Goldman Sachs, Andreessen Horowitz and Citi Ventures.

A new online content-sharing platform, launched in partnership with soccer superstars David Beckham, Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr raised $64 million in venture financing. OTRO, formed in partnership with sports investment firm 23 Capital, offers subscription-based daily content from the world's best players.

Digital pharmacy company Alto closed $50 million in Series C financing. The company simplifies the process of prescribing drugs, delivers medications to patients and enables better cost transparency through its provider-patient platform. The funding round is backed by Olive Tree Capital, Greenoaks Capital, Jackson Square Ventures and Zola, according to Crunchbase.

Aceable, a digital education start-up, announced $47 million in Series B funding, led by Sageview Capital. Based in Austin, Texas, the company offers accredited education via mobile device. Aceable is backed by Silverton Partners, Floodgate Fund and Next Coast Venture Partners, among others.