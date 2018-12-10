Splunk CEO talks data analytics company's new capabilities in voice, AR

Splunk's data analytics business doesn't stop at the keyboard, President and CEO Doug Merritt told CNBC on Monday in an exclusive interview with Jim Cramer.

"You can now talk to Splunk through Alexa, Siri or other natural-language frameworks and have Splunk respond back to you," the CEO said on "Mad Money."

Merritt said that the idea to connect Splunk's growing database with voice-enabled assistants came from the question of "how to bring the power of Splunk to everybody within the organization."

That translated into the analytics software giant leveraging its massive data set to help individual customers, a move that has become somewhat of a running theme in Splunk's ascent to its $15.9 billion market cap.

Splunk has also recently announced some new business lines "that people wouldn't always expect" from the cloud company, Merritt told Cramer.

"We've got a whole next-gen[eration] mobile platform that has an augmented reality framework on top, so that customers like University of Connecticut, in their aquaponics lab, where they grow fish, can now use their mobile devices and walk through the lab to check things like UV light [and] pH balance," the CEO said.

Ideally, companies that need to continuously monitor their operations will use this platform "to make sure that their businesses are being run well and effectively using Splunk," Merritt said.

Splunk serves a host of corporate clients including Coca-Cola, Nordstrom, and Groupon, and helps federal customers like the state of Alaska manage compliance and security requirements. The company is also partnered with Amazon's cloud division, Amazon Web Services.

The San Francisco-based analytics giant helps its corporate customers gather real-time data related to their businesses to smooth operations, boost security and gain eye-opening insights into consumer patterns.

In late November, Splunk topped Wall Street's earnings and revenue estimates for its fiscal third quarter, posting 40 percent year-over-year revenue growth. Management raised its full-year revenue guidance as well as its outlook for 2019.

Splunk's stock rose 2.59 percent Monday amid marketwide volatility, settling at $108.40 a share.