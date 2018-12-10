US Treasury yields move higher amid fears of an economic slowdown

At around 5 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 2.8611 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at 3.1450 percent.

Investors are increasingly concerned about a possible economic slowdown, shortly after the U.S., China and Japan all reported weaker-than-expected economic data. It comes after Wall Street's main indexes closed more than 2 percent lower on Friday, registering their largest weekly percentage declines since March.

On the data front, investors are likely to closely monitor the release of October's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) at around 10 a.m. ET.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury is set to auction $39 billion in 13-week bills and $36 billion in 26-week bills on Monday.

In energy markets, crude prices were mixed after OPEC and allied non-OPEC oil producers agreed to implement a supply cut from January. Despite the news, the price outlook for 2019 remains uncertain on the back of an economic slowdown.

International benchmark Brent crude traded at around $61.66 on Monday, up around 0.05 percent, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) stood at around $52.40, more than 0.4 percent lower.