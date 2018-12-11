US Treasury yields tick higher amid fears of economic slowdown

Investors continue to be concerned about a possible economic slowdown, as portions of the yield curve, which first inverted earlier this month, remained downward sloping Monday with short-term 2-year Treasury note yields above 5-year Treasury note yields.

Market focus is largely attuned to global trade developments, after Beijing confirmed it was still in talks with Washington in an effort to broker a comprehensive trade agreement.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu reportedly said Tuesday that he had been in discussion with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, with the aim of de-escalating a global trade war.

On Brexit front, overall sentiment remained relatively fragile amid deepening political turmoil over the U.K. government's proposed Brexit deal. Prime Minister Theresa May abruptly postponed a parliamentary vote on Monday, sending sterling down to 20-month lows.

Stateside, a slew of data is expected on Tuesday. At 6 a.m. ET, NFIB Small Business Optimism Index is due, followed by Redbook at 08:55 a.m. ET.

On the auctions front, a 4-week and an 8-week bill announcement is expected to at 11 a.m. ET, followed by a 3-year note auction at 1 p.m. ET.