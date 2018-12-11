Multiple arms of the Trump administration are preparing to condemn China this week for allegedly stealing U.S. trade secrets and technologies, according to a new report.

The Washington Post, citing U.S. officials, reported Tuesday that President Donald Trump's Department of Justice is also expected to announce charges against multiple alleged hackers thought to be working for a Chinese intelligence service.

Additionally, the administration plans to disclose classified information about breaches of U.S. networks and sanction some of the people deemed responsible.

The punitive measures come less than a week after the arrest in Canada of Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Chinese tech giant Huawei. China strongly opposed the arrest of Meng, who currently faces extradition to the U.S. Her arrest is reportedly related to violations of U.S. sanctions.

Canada's move came after a meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G-20 summit in Argentina, which the U.S. president called a "great success." China and the U.S. struck a 90-day trade truce at that meeting. In a series of Tuesday morning tweets, the president expressed hope about reaching a "fair deal," but stressed that he is "a Tariff Man" if talks fail.

Trump maintained that optimism Tuesday, when he tweeted: "Very productive conversations going on with China! Watch for some important announcements!"

Before Trump sent that tweet, Bloomberg News reported that China's government would consider slashing tariffs on U.S. car imports to 15 percent from 40 percent. That news in part sent the stock market soaring more than 300 points, though it has since fallen back.

The DOJ did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment on the Post's report.

