UK prime minister to face no-confidence vote as Brexit hangs in the balance

British Prime Minister Theresa May will face a vote of no-confidence from members of her own Conservative party on Wednesday, as the backlash against her leadership grows while she tries to salvage her Brexit deal.

The threshold of support needed to trigger a no-confidence vote in the prime minister was reached Tuesday evening, according to Graham Brady, chairman of the Conservative Party's '1922 Committee', a group of influential backbench members of parliament (MPs).

The vote was triggered after 15 percent of the Conservative parliamentary party submitted letters to Brady over recent weeks. A ballot will now be held between 1800 to 2000 on December 12, the 1922 Committee said in a press release.

Brady told reporters outside the Houses of Parliament on Wednesday that he had spoken with the prime minister Tuesday evening after the threshold was met and said it is in the interests of the country to get the vote over as quickly as possible.

May has already received the backing of key ministers in her Cabinet, however, including from those seen as potential future leaders of the party, such as Environment Secretary Michael Gove.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid also voiced his support, saying the "country does not need a leadership election right now."

Under party rules, if 48 Conservative MPs submit letters to the chair of the 1922 Committee stating they no longer support her, a leadership contest is launched.

One of the MPs that submitted a letter of no-confidence is prominent and influential Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg. Although he was a one-time ally of Theresa May, he told CNBC on Tuesday that now it is May's "duty" to resign.

"Normally when a prime minister loses her main policy she resigns, that is the main constitutional convention, they don't just carry on regardless … The prime minister only holds office as long as she maintains the confidence of the House of Commons (the lower house of the U.K.'s parliament)," he said, adding:

"I think (on Monday when she announced the parliamentary vote would be delayed) the prime minister lost that and ought to resign."

If May loses the vote Wednesday evening, a leadership challenge would be announced (May would not be allowed to stand for re-election) and a general election would likely follow.