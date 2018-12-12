Sterling is trading on 'extreme outcomes' as PM May faces leadership challenge

Sterling climbed away from close to 20-month lows on Wednesday, after Britain's Prime Minister vowed to fight against an imminent challenge to her leadership.

Less than 24 hours after May abruptly pulled a parliamentary vote on her embattled Brexit deal, lawmakers in her ruling Conservative party gathered enough support to trigger a no-confidence vote.

The U.K. currency had fallen to 20-month lows against the U.S. dollar overnight, before rising 0.7 percent to hit an intraday high of $1.2569 at around 12:20 p.m. London time. It comes after German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she still had hopes for an orderly Brexit.

"I'm not sure the uncertainty can get much higher than it is already, frankly. And we see with the swings today, the sterling market is trying to balance between two extreme outcomes," Ronan Carr, global cross asset strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Wednesday.

Carr said one possible outcome of the political turmoil would be Britain leaving the EU without a deal next March, which he said could prompt sterling to fall as low $1.10 against the greenback.

Whereas, at the other end of the spectrum, despite nearly three years of debate about the terms of Britain's departure from the bloc, it is still possible for the whole Brexit process to be reversed. In this scenario, Carr said sterling could surge to $1.50 against the dollar.

"It is really swinging around on these extreme outcomes," he added.